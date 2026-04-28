We got a potential first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Glasses yesterday and they looked as expected. These are smart glasses that don’t have a screen, can be warn during the day (unlike Galaxy XR), and are comparable to something like Meta Ray-Bans, only powered by Android XR.

Today, we are getting what is essentially a confirmation on the name and an acknowledgement that they could launch sooner than we anticipated.

The crew at SamMobile found an app listing that mentions Galaxy Glasses as a part of the Nearby Device Scanning service for One UI on Samsung phones. This app listing, which was updated to version 11.1.23.4, includes a changelog that says “Support Glasses quick pari and battery pop up.”

The thought here is that Samsung is suggesting that Galaxy Glasses will have the ability to quickly pair to your device and also show battery status, just like you would see if you connected a pair of ear buds.

Samsung doesn’t specifically call them “Galaxy Glasses” here,” but they are capitalizing the word “Glasses” as if that is indeed the name of a product.

We still don’t know much else about Samsung’s new Glasses, other than what Google has teased us with Android XR demos. We know they’ll look like a pair of glasses you would wear all day long, have access to Gemini, and feature the ability to take pictures or video.

No one knows the price of Galaxy Glasses or when they’ll release. We could guess, of course. How does $600 and a July release date sound? Cool.