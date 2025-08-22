Google announced updates for AI Mode this week, detailing that it is now more “agentic” and “personalized.”

In terms of these agentic capabilities, AI Mode is getting the ability to book you a restaurant reservation, but Google explains that it can do much more down the road. Soon, users will be able to book local service appointments, as well as get event tickets. If you want AI to book you dinner spot, Google says that, “you can now ask about getting a dinner reservation with friends that includes multiple constraints and preferences — like party size, date, time, location and preferred cuisine — and AI Mode will streamline this process.”

Google says to make this work, service partners like OpenTable, Resy, Tock, Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, Booksy and many more have been used.

Sharing your AI Mode is now also doable with sharable links. You can share these links, then the collaborators can pick up exactly where you left off, whether it be followup questions or continued subject exploration. Google says this can be helpful for tasks you want to collaborate on, such as planning a trip or birthday party.

These changes are now rolling out to AI Mode.

// Google