Google Maps is getting a big dose of Gemini, with Google baking in all sorts of new AI features to make the service even more helpful.

Gemini is coming to Navigation, allowing you to ask Gemini about specific things while you’re driving, such as finding something to eat, find an EV charging station, or adding something to your Google Calendar all hands-free while you’re driving. Google even highlights asking Gemini about popular dishes at restaurants while you’re busy navigating there, with the AI having access to Google Maps’ massive library of data.

While hands-free, drivers can now also report traffic disruptions. You can say, “I see an accident” or “Watch out for that slowdown” to report disruptions instantly. Google says Gemini in navigation will begin rolling out in the coming weeks on Android and iOS, with Android Auto currently “on the way.”

Proactive traffic alerts are also now available. Even if you aren’t actively navigating to a location, Google Maps will give you a heads up if a disruption to traffic is inbound. If there’s an unexpected closure or heavy traffic jam, Google Maps will make sure to notify you, which could come in clutch.

Be on the lookout for these changes and more coming soon to Google Maps.

