Text-to-911 is a feature available to essentially all smartphone users. With it, you can text with dispatchers during an emergency, no longer needing to call and speak with someone. Starting now, T-Mobile is firing up Text-to-911 via its satellite network for all customers (and non customers), meaning you can get a hold of emergency services so long as you have access to the sky.

This is a feature you don’t ever want to need, but could be absolutely lifesaving in some situations. And the beauty is, so long as you have a compatible smartphone (even if you’re not a T-Mobile subscriber), you can register for free access.

How to Connect

T-Mobile customers T-Satellite — including messaging, Text to 911, data and location services, among others — is included with Go5G Next and Experience Beyond plans, plus T-Priority (for individuals and businesses) and SuperMobile

T-Satellite with all its services can also be added a la carte to any other T-Mobile plan for $10/month

T-Mobile Text to 911 is available for free as a standalone option to all T-Mobile customers, including business customers, with a compatible device Non T-Mobile customers T-Satellite can be purchased a la carte for $10 / month for those with a compatible device

All wireless users with a compatible device can now enroll for free access to T-Mobile Text to 911 Enrolling in free T-Mobile Text to 911 service involves just a few steps for both T-Mobile customers as well as those with another wireless provider: T-Mobile customers can add the service under “Manage Data & Add-Ons’” in their account online or in T-Life

Non-T-Mobile customers can enroll here

New business customers contact 866-380-7511

Again, props to T-Mobile for ensuring everyone with a compatible smartphone can access this free of charge. It would be hard imagining a company charging for emergency services, but these days, nothing would surprise us.

// T-Mobile