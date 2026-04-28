If you can believe it, Google Translate was launched 20 years ago. It’s come a very long way, so Google posted a whole “20 things you might not know” about Translate blog post. Inside this blog, they also announced a brand new feature that users have been requesting for a long time.

Launching today, Google Translate is getting a new Pronunciation Practice tool, which uses artificial intelligence to analyze a user’s speed and provide instant feedback. This is helpful if you’re trying to pick up a new language and need an AI study buddy to bounce pronunciations off of.

This is new tool is now available in the US and India in English, Spanish, and Hindi.

Leaving you with a noteworthy tidbit, over 1 billion users access Google Translate monthly, translating approximately 1 trillion words.

// Google