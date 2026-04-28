The speed at which Google continues to update the Gemini for Google Home experience is worth noting. We see major updates on a weekly basis and the changelogs keep getting longer. If you were worried about the future of Google Home now that it is powered by Gemini, I don’t think you should be.

Gemini for Home sees major speed upgrade

In the latest update to Gemini for Google Home, Google says that things are getting even speedier. They have “streamlined” how device commands are recognized, leading to faster response times. They’ve achieved this by optimizing both how commands are processed by adjusting home layouts, leading to a “significant” speed boost “up to 1.5 seconds.”

We’re talking about commands like, “Turn on the kitchen lights” or “Set a timer for 10 minutes.” Google believes these commands can happen with “near-instant execution.”

That’s not all, though.

Google is also refining how your home assistant “interprets the context of your home and your conversations,” making it more reliable. Gemini can now identify if you are requesting something through a standalone command or one that needs a follow-up. Gemini can even filter out irrelevant speech or other commands that it thinks are a part of your end goal.

Google Home app and platform improvements

Alongside all of that Gemini for Home news, Google Home’s app is getting new features and improvements too. Google is bringing a brand new camera experience, clearer event descriptions, faster search, and simplified camera settings. They explain each below:

Camera Updated Camera Experience is starting to roll out: We’ve modernized the camera user experience with dynamic theming and made key features more easily accessible and discoverable. For Advanced plan subscribers of Google Home Premium, your timeline now includes AI descriptions, making it easier and more enjoyable to scroll through your history and identify interesting moments.

We’ve modernized the camera user experience with dynamic theming and made key features more easily accessible and discoverable. For Advanced plan subscribers of Google Home Premium, your timeline now includes AI descriptions, making it easier and more enjoyable to scroll through your history and identify interesting moments. Clearer Event Descriptions: We’ve refined our camera AI descriptions to remove unnecessary clutter, making them more accurate and easier to read at a glance.

We’ve refined our camera AI descriptions to remove unnecessary clutter, making them more accurate and easier to read at a glance. Faster Search: Finding what you’re looking for is now quicker, with camera search results loading noticeably faster in Ask Home.

Finding what you’re looking for is now quicker, with camera search results loading noticeably faster in Ask Home. Simplified Camera Settings: Now your camera settings are much easier to find. We’ve elevated useful features such as Gemini for Home, familiar face detection and Activity Zones. Activity Zones are now much faster to configure and update. Seen and heard events are now combined into a single page, streamlining event recording and notification configuration.

There are other changes too, including new media control experiences, easier account re-linking, and enhanced diagnostics for providing feedback:

Smart Home Take the guesswork out of ‘offline’ devices. We’ve added instant account-relinking prompts to the device controller pages in the app, so you’ll know when an expired partner link is the culprit—and how to fix it with a single tap. Media & Casting Media Device Control: Our new media control experience when using Google Home App to cast music and videos to your Google smart speakers, smart displays, Google TV Streamer and other Cast devices is now available to all users. Putting your favourite artists’ beautiful album artwork front and center and giving you better access to playback controls and device management. Feedback Enhanced Diagnostics: Diagnostic information included in feedback reports is now more detailed, helping us fix issues faster when you send feedback through the app.

And finally, Google announced a couple of other housekeeping issues for developers to monitor issues on devices as well as a payment adjustment for those who have expiring cards and subscribe to Google Home Premium:

Google Home Vitals: Frustrating “offline” messages or slow response times are often caused by hidden connection errors. To address the root causes of device lag and unreliability, we are equipping partners with Google Home Vitals, a new quality initiative. A dedicated webpage now enables developers to monitor their device integration health, identify connection errors, and proactively resolve issues. As partners adopt these new tools, you can look forward to a future where your lights, locks, and cameras respond faster and more reliably stay connected—ensuring your home works exactly how you expect it to across the Google Home app and Gemini for Home.

Frustrating “offline” messages or slow response times are often caused by hidden connection errors. To address the root causes of device lag and unreliability, we are equipping partners with Google Home Vitals, a new quality initiative. A dedicated webpage now enables developers to monitor their device integration health, identify connection errors, and proactively resolve issues. As partners adopt these new tools, you can look forward to a future where your lights, locks, and cameras respond faster and more reliably stay connected—ensuring your home works exactly how you expect it to across the Google Home app and Gemini for Home. Account Hold: It’s easy to forget to update your credit cards if one is expiring, or you’ve switched to a new card, or your card needs to be replaced for various reasons. With account hold, your Google Home Premium subscription will be temporarily paused rather than ending if there are payment issues, helping ensure you don’t lose your video history, familiar faces, or AI event descriptions.

All of this should be rolling out to the various Google Home services right away.

// Google