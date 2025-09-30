Google’s AI Mode Gets Richer Visual Responses

The AI Mode that Google introduced to Search back in March is still getting new features every few weeks, a sign that Google is seeing big adoption and use during search queries. In this latest update, Google is adding more visual responses that can be continuously refined.

Google shared an example of these visual responses by having AI Mode “Show me maximalist inspo for my bedroom,” which brought back a short text description followed by a number of images that were links to sites with that kind of bedroom design. As a follow-up, they asked for “More with dark tones and bold prints” to refine the search further. It’s pretty simple stuff upfront that should get you more imagery and visuals during a search that probably would benefit from that type of return.

This is some sort of “breakthrough” in visual search experiences where Google is using Search, Lens, and Image search to get these results. Of course, it’s also powered by Gemini 2.5 and a “visual search fan-out”technique that allows for deeper understanding, should you start a search with an image.

But really, all you need to know is that AI Mode can be more visual now for those times when you’d rather see sweet pics than text.

// Google