AI Mode Gets Search Live: Conversations With a Search Engine

AI Mode is getting Search Live, a new way to verbally communicate with Google Search. To use it, you’ll need to be enrolled in the AI Mode Experiments in Labs (link below), but once enabled, you’ll be chatting with Search like some sort of wizard.

Conversations With a Search Engine: Google says you can have free-flowing, back-and-forth conversations with Search and, “explore links from across the web,” about virtually anything you might want. If you need tips for travel, cooking, or whatever else, you can deep dive into subjects by asking questions and getting instant answers.

The feature works in the background of your phone, so you can use it while in other apps. Additionally, Google says that, “Live with voice also uses our query fan-out technique to show you a wider and more diverse set of helpful web content, enabling new opportunities for exploration.”

In the future, the company says that Search will soon be able to access your camera so you can show Search what you’re seeing in real time. We’ve seen this demoed multiple times by Google.

Follow the link below to get yourself enrolled and using this new featue.

