We spent an unhealthy amount of time last week digging through the social media presence of Steph Curry in order to put a spotlight on the upcoming screen-less Fitbit device that he first teased at the end of March. We pointed out that he had been wearing it for months without anyone realizing, showed off several new images of it, and revealed an upcoming Fitbit software experience that had not been seen before. It was fun, and exhausting.

This week, the screen-less Fitbit story is getting hotter. First, the crew at 9to5Google has learned that the name for this new device is “Fitbit Air,” not to be confused with the Fitbit Aria Air scale that is still sold by Google.

Now that the name is known, that has opened up a new world of information. You see, with Google products, we can often find them early thanks to suppliers across the globe publishing information before they are supposed to. With the name of this Fitbit device now available, that info is now so much more accessible.

Here’s what we know about the Fitbit Air!

Fitbit Air Colors, Bands, Pricing

According to at least one source that we’ve viewed, the Fitbit Air will come in 3 colors options: Obsidian, Lavender, and Berry. It’ll also have a “Snow” or white charging cable.

For bands, we believe there will be a handful of choices, including several colors for each band type. We aren’t sure which band Google plans to ship on the device, but these are what they plan to sell individually:

Fitbit Air – Performance Loop Band: Obsidian, Fog, Lavender, Berry

Fitbit Air – Active Band (Small, Large) – Obsidian, Fog, Berry, Lavender,

Fitbit Air – Elevated SoftFlex Band – Obsidian, Moonstone, Porcelain

Fitbit Air – Metal Mesh Band – Silver, Warm Gold

As for pricing, supplier data is often a mixed bag of believable data. However, at least one supplier has the Fitbit Air priced right around $93 USD, which could mean that Google will sell it at $99. Honestly, I could see that, especially knowing that a big part of the sales pitch will be a Google Health Coach and subscription for more features.

Finally, for a date of availability, we’re seeing a May 16 date attached to the device.

We might have more soon.