Google announced this morning that it is bringing a few of its more creative, AI-powered tools to Google TV users on select devices. Specifically, if you have ever opened up the Gemini app and played with Nano Banana image creation or Veo video creation, then this news should excite you.

Coming first to Gemini-enabled TCL televisions powered by Google TV in the US, users will be able to flex their imaginations with access to Nano Banana and Veo. With Nano Banana, you can use your voice to edit and reimagine photos, while Veo lets you create clips from scratch or enhance existing ones.

YouTube Shorts: Coming soon to Google TV, a new “Short videos for you” row will be injected into your Home page. This new row will roll out to US-based Google TV devices this summer.

Google Photos Remix: Also announced, Google Photos albums can be turned into a slideshow via Google Photos Remix, plus you can use Gemini on Google TV to find any photo that might be buried deep in your library. To get started with Google Photos Remix, visit the screensaver settings under “Quick Settings” and select Google Photos as the source.

If you own a TCL TV with Gemini, you’ll see most of these things first. Everyone else with Google TV should see it eventually, but TV software rollouts tend to take a while.

// Google