The Samsung Galaxy S21 line took a step closer to launch today after it stopped through the FCC lookin’ for certifications. The first device to show up for approval was the regular Galaxy S21, though I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra here shortly.

The Galaxy S21 is here under model number SM-G991U, which should be the generic or unlocked number for the US. The Galaxy S21+ should carry model number SM-996U and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to be SM-G998U.

We are still actively diving into documents to see if any new details have spilled outside of specs leaks, device renderings, real-life images, and these promos, so stay tuned for more in a minute.

The first thing to note is the long list of supported bands (below). We still have CDMA support for carriers like Verizon, but you’ll also note the list of LTE and 5G (sub-6 and mmW) bands. We wouldn’t expect anything less than the ultimate list of support from a Samsung flagship and we have that here.

Of course, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC are there, as is wireless charging and WiFi 6 (802.11ax).

UPDATE 1 : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 confirmed here.

// FCC