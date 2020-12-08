Samsung is bringing that heat for Galaxy S21 teasers, leaked online this week by Android Police.

These teasers are short GIFs, briefly detailing the front and backside of each device. There’s one for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. For the S21 and S21+, it appears that the flagship color will be a violet with a gold accent for the camera housing, while a Black color might be the go-to color for the S21 Ultra. Regardless, these phones look incredibly good to my eye. Maybe not so much the violet color, but just this design in general is looking fantastic.

The report also doubles up on a previous report that says Unpacked will take place on January 14, which is a little more than a month away.

Should you need even more Galaxy S21 content, Max Weinbach tweeted out additional teaser videos of the devices which can be viewed. View the GIFs below and let me know what you think. Feeling these?

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

// Android Police