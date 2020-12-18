Following AT&T’s lead, Verizon and T-Mobile Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra units are now receiving the update to Android 11 and One UI 3.0. Since Samsung told us not to expect these updates until January, I can’t think of anything else to say other than, you love to see it.

The update for Verizon’s devices rolls out as builds RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU1CTL4 (Note 20) and RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU1CTL4 (Note 20 Ultra). For T-Mobile, I don’t have those yet, so feel free to drop them in the comments if you’ve pulled the update.

What’s new in Android 11 and One Ui 3.0? Quite a bit! You get the new Conversations section in notifications, Bubbles (like Facebook Chatheads), improved privacy controls (stricter permissions), and improvements in always-on display. You can see the full changelog for One UI 3.0 here. For what’s new in Android 11, look here.

The update is likely large, so make sure you have plenty of battery before updating. WiFi is also a good idea to be attached to, unless you’ve got a rock solid “5G” connection.

To grab the update, head into Settings>System updates>Check for updates.

// Verizon