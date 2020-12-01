Let’s Look at the Galaxy S21+

With no launch date in sight, we believe we already know exactly what the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will look like. We’ve seen renders of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra through previous CAD renderings, but today we are getting the third in the range. Here is a supposed look at the Galaxy S21+.

These new renders are once again likely based off case measurements sent to accessory makers prior to launch, then tossed into CAD and turned into pretty imagery.

If we’re being honest here, this Galaxy S21+ just looks like the Galaxy S21, only we are told it’s bigger. The measurements are supposedly 161.55 x 75.6 x 7.86mm, which puts it at almost the exact same size as the Galaxy S20+ from this year.

These pictures also show a centered hole punch selfie camera that should sit within a 6.7″ 120Hz display. We can see the triple rear camera housing with its unique shape that blends into the phone’s side. Last year’s S20+ had a quad-camera setup, thanks to an added depth sensor, so technically this is a bit of a downgrade.

And that’s pretty much it – it looks like a Galaxy S21. This silver and white color is pretty hot, though.

// Pigtou