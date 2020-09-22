Google Pixel 5: What Do We Know So Far? (Updated: September 22)

The Google Pixel 5 is shaping up to be one of the weirdest in Google’s phone story. Not only is it expected during a global pandemic, but Google may be moving this new version of the Pixel out of the ultra high-end phone category and into a space hundreds of dollars lower than usual.

The pool of info surrounding Google’s next flagship phone is growing quickly at this point, even if we wouldn’t typically prepare for a Google Pixel 5 until October. With a September 30 event date now confirmed, this is all happening in almost real-time.

This is everything we know about the Google Pixel 5.

What is the Pixel 5?

Assuming the name sticks, this would be the 5th generation flagship phone from Google, following the Pixel (2016), Pixel 2 (2017), Pixel 3 (2018), and Pixel 4 (2019). Each of those previous phones came as two different models, a regular and XL. However, there is no evidence suggesting that Google will introduce an XL this year and will instead release a regular 5 only.

The name has been confirmed at this point by Google to be “Pixel 5” with a launch scheduled for this fall. They have never mentioned an XL version and we aren’t expecting one.

So far, we fully believe the Google Pixel 5 will separate from previous family members and no longer try to play in the high-end phone market. Instead, Google will use the Pixel 5 to play around the $600 phone price point by itself now that OnePlus has essentially vacated it.

At that price, don’t expect the top tier specs you get from Samsung phones. Google will make the Pixel 5 a semi-powerful, yet affordable phone that gets software support few others can match. They’ll likely focus heavily on the cameras they used too.

A specs list is starting to grow

A couple of months ago, the specs list was almost completely unknown, but now that we are days away from Google announcing the Pixel 5, we know almost everything. We’re pretty sure that the phone will run a Snapdragon 765G (or 768G), have 5G, feature a “best in class” camera, charge with wireless charging, and keep the elements out with water resistance. We could see reverse wireless charging too.

As this story has evolved in recent months, the most recent leak lays out a specs list for the Pixel 5 to feature a 6″ OLED 90Hz display, 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 12.2MP main camera with secondary 16MP wide-angle lens, 8MP selfie camera, plastic body, rear fingerprint reader, and wireless charging. It sure looks like Motion Sense is gone.

It really does appear as if Google is going to try to nail the basics at a really reasonable price and hope that’s enough for everyone.

PIXEL 5 PIXEL 4A 5G OS Android 11 Android 11 Display 6" AMOLED (2340x1080, 432ppi, 90Hz)

Gorilla Glass 6 6.2" AMOLED (2340x1080, 413ppi, 60Hz)

Gorilla Glass 3 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Adreno 620 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Adreno 620 GPU Memory Storage: 128GB

RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB

RAM: 6GB Battery 4000mAh

18W fast charging

Wireless charging 3800mAh

18W fast charging Rear Camera -12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS, EIS)

-16MP wide (f/2.2, 107-degree FOV)

--4K/60fps -12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS, EIS)

-16MP wide (f/2.2, 107-degree FOV)

--4K/60fps Front Camera -8MP (f2.0) -8MP (f2.0) Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC 5G, 4G LTE

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC Other Fingerprint reader

USB-C (USB 3.1)

Stereo speakers

IP68 Fingerprint reader

USB-C (USB 3.1)

Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone Case Recycled aluminum Plastic Size 144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0mm

151g 153.9 x 74.0 x 8.2mm

168g Colors Black, Green Black, White

What if the Pixel 5 is under $699?

With a Snapdragon 765G onboard and not Qualcomm’s over-priced Snapdragon 865, Google has an opportunity to price the next Pixel phone well below its competitors. There’s still no proof that it will, but a survey in May gave us hope that a $699 starting price is being considered.

The survey compared a Google Pixel phone with the basics, a plastic body, and a headphone jack for $349, to another phone labeled as “Premium Google Pixel Phone.” The premium phone would have the “best flagship” experience, a top tier camera, first access to Google features and innovation, and a price of $699.

For further comparison, we can look at other Snapdragon 765G phones to see if that’s even realistic. As it turns out, it is. The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G released with the same chip, a large full HD AMOLED display, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and a quad rear camera system for $599. The OnePlus Nord is coming with (rumored) similar specs and a sub-$500 price. The LG Velvet could arrive within this price range too.

Retailers have also recently listed the phone with prices around 629 Euros. Assuming those are correct, they could hint at a price in the US below $700.

Should Google stick to that Qualcomm processor, ditch Motion Sense, and give us the rest of the goods, I don’t see why they couldn’t hit that $700 price.

What does it look like?

At one point, this part of the Pixel 5 rumor world got a little shaky, but we’re pretty confident in the Pixel 5 design now. Originally, the only leak claiming to be of the new Google Pixel phone is what you are seeing directly below. It comes from a newish leaker who says that the images are “based on leaked CAD drawings,” sort of like we have seen with numerous other phones in the past.

Most of the time, CAD renders are right, but something feels off about these. For one, leaker @onleaks isn’t sold on them and has since shared a few variations that he says are floating about. In his renders, you can see he’s suggesting there are designs for a regular Pixel 5, Pixel 5 XL, and Pixel 5 XL 5G in the wild, even though we already told you there isn’t yet evidence of more than one Pixel 5 device.

These images also showcase a design with a rear fingerprint reader, a backside incredibly close to last year’s Pixel 4, and a front that would require Google to ditch Motion Sense, a new technology that has only been used once.

Since the CAD renders surfaced, the device has been outed by Google, seen in the wild, and now found on retailer sites. We know what it looks like.

UPDATE AUGUST 2 : Thanks to a posted teaser image, we might have a first look at the profile of the Pixel 5. Supposedly on the right side here, it could be bigger than both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a 5G, almost as if it’s the “XL”version without the name.

UPDATE August 21 and August 23 : Over a three day period, we had both CAD renders and real-life images of both the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. They sure look a lot like the original renders from above and fit it with the design of the Pixel 4a.

UPDATE SEPT 22 : Retailer listings are starting to confirm a number of details. First, we reported black and green color options for the Pixel 5, but we also have two new images pulled from retailers that show the front of the device.

What about a release date?

Previous Pixel phones were all introduced in October and launched within a few weeks. The original Pixel and Pixel 2, were shown off on October 4, while the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 slipped a week or two. It’s probably safe to pencil in October for the Pixel 5, but if things change, don’t be shocked . Again, we are living through a global pandemic that has already caused the Pixel 4a to be delayed at least two months.

UPDATE SEPT 1 : Not that this means a ton, but the Pixel 5 stopped by the FCC today and confirms wireless charging.

: Not that this means a ton, but the Pixel 5 stopped by the FCC today and confirms wireless charging. UPDATE SEPT 14 : Google announced that September 30 will be Pixel 5 event day.

With that all said, during the Pixel 4a announcement, the Google France blog posted a pre-order date of October 8 for the Pixel 5 there, along with an October 1 date for the 4a 5G. They confirmed a “Fall” launch too. Once announced on September 30, don’t be surprised if orders don’t open almost immediately.