Samsung has made availability official for another device in its Galaxy A lineup, this time being the Galaxy A71 5G. The A71 is the highest tier of Samsung’s mid-range lineup, offering what should be a pretty darn premium experience for the price of only $599.

Specs include a 6.7″ FHD+ Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB RAM, four rear cameras (64MP + 12MP Ultra Wide + 5MP Macro + 5MP Depth), 4,500mAh battery, 128GB storage, 5G connectivity, and Android 10.

As for when and where you’ll find this dope looking phone, Samsung states that starting June 19, you can find it at T-Mobile, Sprint and Samsung.com. Additionally, later this summer, the Galaxy A71 5G will be available at AT&T, Verizon Wireless, and Unlocked by Samsung. If someone wants this phone, chances are they’ll be able to find it and buy it. That’s a good thing.

This is actually a pretty sweet device. We’ll try and get our hands on one.

Galaxy A71 Specs

