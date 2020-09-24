Guys, the leaks just won’t stop. After a couple of specs leaks and a look at retail renders, we now have the Google Pixel 5 in green! This is the secondary color to the black version of the Pixel 5 and also the one we had not yet seen.

My morning rhymes aside, there isn’t much else to say here other than – it’s green! Will it be “Somewhat Green” or “Yes, This is Green” or “Close to Green” or “Often Green?” I don’t know, but since Google has stopped with the Android dessert names, they can at least continue entertaining us with their device color descriptions.

Oh, the image above also happens to show off the Chromecast with Google TV remote and the UI experience Google will introduce with it. That’s the new Android TV UI we expect soon, with tabs of For You, Live, Movies, Shows, Apps, and Library.

You guys going green and staying with the classic black once the Pixel 5 arrives?

UPDATE : This short tease didn’t last long, as @evleaks just posted a full set of retail renders of the green Pixel 5, as well as the black version and the Pixel 4a 5G.

Pixel 5

Pixel 4a 5G

// @rquandt