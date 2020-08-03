The Pixel 4a was made official this morning, with the phone available for actual purchase starting August 20. For those who want something a bit larger, there’s the Pixel 5 and Google says that it’s coming this fall.

We’ve already seen leaks regarding this phone, so you can refresh yourself on what to expect here, but from what’s now official, we can expect the phone to offer 5G connectivity and will be available in the following countries: US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia.

Beyond those details, we know nothing official, including price.

Are you still waiting patiently for the Pixel 5?

// Google