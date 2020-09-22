Verizon is shipping out more updates this week, the latest being for the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and LG V50. For both Galaxy phones, they’re receiving the September security patch. For the LG V50, it’s getting the August patch, plus a few other changes that are detailed below.

Once updated, S9 owners will see firmware version G960USQS8ETH5, S9+ will see G965USQS8ETH5, and the V50 will have V450VM20e.

LG V50 Changelog

The latest Android security patches

Improved VoLTE calling to avoid dropped or missed calls

Updates to all LG preloaded apps

Updates to logos on various screens, including call details and Visual Voicemail (VVM)

Improved display to show proper pictureMe / badge associated with a contact in VVM

New 4G and 5G icons

DC (District of Columbia) added to the drop down list of states for registering an e911 address

Go snag those updates, owners!

// Verizon [2] [3]