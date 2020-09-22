Verizon is shipping out more updates this week, the latest being for the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and LG V50. For both Galaxy phones, they’re receiving the September security patch. For the LG V50, it’s getting the August patch, plus a few other changes that are detailed below.
Once updated, S9 owners will see firmware version G960USQS8ETH5, S9+ will see G965USQS8ETH5, and the V50 will have V450VM20e.
LG V50 Changelog
- The latest Android security patches
- Improved VoLTE calling to avoid dropped or missed calls
- Updates to all LG preloaded apps
- Updates to logos on various screens, including call details and Visual Voicemail (VVM)
- Improved display to show proper pictureMe / badge associated with a contact in VVM
- New 4G and 5G icons
- DC (District of Columbia) added to the drop down list of states for registering an e911 address
Go snag those updates, owners!
