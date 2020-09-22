Droid Life

Verizon Galaxy S9, S9+, and LG V50 Pick Up Security Patches

Verizon is shipping out more updates this week, the latest being for the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and LG V50. For both Galaxy phones, they’re receiving the September security patch. For the LG V50, it’s getting the August patch, plus a few other changes that are detailed below.

Once updated, S9 owners will see firmware version G960USQS8ETH5, S9+ will see G965USQS8ETH5, and the V50 will have V450VM20e.

LG V50 Changelog

  • The latest Android security patches
  • Improved VoLTE calling to avoid dropped or missed calls
  • Updates to all LG preloaded apps
  • Updates to logos on various screens, including call details and Visual Voicemail (VVM)
  • Improved display to show proper pictureMe / badge associated with a contact in VVM
  • New 4G and 5G icons
  • DC (District of Columbia) added to the drop down list of states for registering an e911 address

Go snag those updates, owners!

// Verizon [2] [3]

