Qualcomm has a new chipset this morning, the Snapdragon 768G, a sequel to the Snapdragon 765G. While it may not be in the company’s 800-range of silicon, this new 7 series processor packs plenty of juice, plus all of the features you might need from a 2020 flagship phone — 5G, high refresh rate display support, as well as mobile gaming performance.

There are three major enhancements listed over the 765G. Qualcomm lists them as a higher clock speed (2.8GHz vs. 2.4GHz on the 765G), Adreno 620 GPU with up to 15% performance increase, as well as support for Adreno updatable GPU drivers. For us plebs, that doesn’t mean all too much, but the importance is that the less expensive smartphones on the market continue to get better, relative to the increase in performance of high-end smartphones.

In addition to the enhancements listed above, Qualcomm lists highlights for the processor. Of course, “truly global” 5G is a big one.

Dedicated to bringing superior 5G multimode connectivity far and wide globally like its predecessor, the Snapdragon 768G with the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System supports all key regions and frequency bands including 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz, 5G SA and NSA modes, TDD and FDD with Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), global 5G roaming and support for multi-SIM.

They also list peak 5G wireless speeds, but I seriously doubt average folks will see 3.7Gbps downloads and 1.6Gbps uploads. The 5G tower would literally have to be up your tuchus.

According to Qualcomm, the Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition is the first commercial device to be announced with the Snapdragon 768G, supporting 5G SA/NSA dual-mode and featuring a 120Hz display, plus a 64MP rear camera. Don’t be shocked to learnt this chip is in other new devices down the road.

