This morning, Google invited press to an event happening on September 30 where they’ll show off their next line-up of hardware. Our invite specifically mentions a “new Chromecast, latest smart speaker and new Pixel phones.”

For those curious about those devices, it should mean the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G full details, this new Google Nest speaker, and Google’s new Chromecast powered by Google TV. It could mean a new Nest thermostat too.

The event won’t be livestreamed (edit: it will be!), as far as I can tell, but your boy will be there to report back with the goods. The event takes place at 11AM Pacific (2PM Eastern) on the 30th. That’s only a couple of weeks away!

UPDATE : Google has now Tweeted the date and time, so maybe there will be a livestream for everyone!