The Google Pixel 4a is expected to be announced with immediately availability tomorrow by Google in an online reveal. We figured the 4a would carry us into the fall where Google will then release a Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. In a bit of a surprise twist today, you have to wonder if Google might tell us about all three devices on some level this week.

An image posted by leaker Ishan Agarwal is said to be of those two higher-end 5G devices that we don’t know much about to date. In a Tweet, Agarwal says that what we’re seeing is a Pixel 4a 5G on the left and the bigger Pixel 5 on the right. Since both phones are currently understood to run the Snapdragon 765 chipset, they’ll have 5G, hence the “5G” logo behind their profile shots.

READ: Everything we know about the Pixel 5

The images really don’t give away anything else, outside of different colored power buttons and the size difference. The Pixel 4a 5G is rumored to cost $499, though, which would be a $150 increase over the regular Pixel 4a at $349. A previous survey also hinted at the Pixel 5 having a $699 price tag. That’s the cost of 5G for you.

I will say that after so many questioned this supposed leak of the Pixel 5 design, it’s now looking more and more realistic.

You all ready for at least three Pixel phones this year, none of which are true flagships?