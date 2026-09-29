The next Google phone is expected to be the Pixel 11a and we are getting our first unofficial look at its design today. Thanks to renders that are typically correct, this is likely the phone we’ll get when Google launches it next year.

The Google Pixel 11a, which is currently known under codename as “formosan,” may not show up in official form until 2027, likely in Q1, assuming Google sticks to recent launch timelines for its A-series. Still, that timing hasn’t stopped these early CAD renders from releasing, thanks to accessory makers overseas that can’t keep anything to themselves.

Pixel 11a design, pictures

What do we learn from these first renders? Well, the Pixel 11a looks like a Pixel 10a. Here’s the Pixel 10a, in case you forgot.

The device has a top-left corner dual camera setup with flash next to it. It looks completely flat on front and back with a flat side frame. Honestly, beyond the color, this just looks like the Pixel 10a.

When it comes to dimensions, this is reportedly dropping in at 153.46 x 72.35 x 9mm. For comparison, the Pixel 10a measures 153.9 x 73 x 9mm. They really are almost identical.

Pixel 11 specs, features

And that’s really all we learn from this set of images. The rest of the Pixel 11a story is leaks and rumors from other sources. You may recall a previous spec leak that suggested an upgrade from Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9 and 10a to Tensor G6, which only recently launched in the Pixel 11 series. That should also mean an upgrade in modem to the new MediaTek modem that Google switched to, 8GB RAM, 120Hz display with bigger peak brightness, and a battery around 4870mAh.

SKUs – GQ05X (ROW), GP1BL (JPN), G4XQ2 (NA)

– GQ05X (ROW), GP1BL (JPN), G4XQ2 (NA) Colors – BLK (Black; Obsidian), GRN (Green; Olive), PPL (Purple; Frost), SLV (Silver; Fog)

– BLK (Black; Obsidian), GRN (Green; Olive), PPL (Purple; Frost), SLV (Silver; Fog) SoC – Tensor G6 (Malibu)

– Tensor G6 (Malibu) GSC – Titan M3 (Epic)

– Titan M3 (Epic) GPU – PowerVR C-Series CXTP-48-1536

– PowerVR C-Series CXTP-48-1536 Modem – MediaTek M90

– MediaTek M90 RAM – 8 GB

– 8 GB Display – 1080×2424 6.3 inch, 60-120Hz, up to 2250 nits (HDR) and 3350 nits peak

– 1080×2424 6.3 inch, 60-120Hz, up to 2250 nits (HDR) and 3350 nits peak Battery – minimal capacity 4870 mAh

– minimal capacity 4870 mAh Camera – new front cam – dokkaebi

What about release timing? Google announced the Pixel 9a in March 2025, but the Pixel 10a went official in February 2026. The Pixel 8a was a May reveal, as was the Pixel 7a. Could we see the Pixel 11a launch early in the new year? Maybe.

// Android Headlines