Your T-Mobile bill is about to become more expensive even if your plan isn’t changing and you think you are a part of some sort of price lock. T-Mobile, once it stopped including fees within its plan prices, opened itself up to a world where they can increase prices at will through those same fees that you at one time never really gave thought to.

The T-Mobile “Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee” is increasing for the second time in 2026, this time by a larger $1.00 per month. This is actually the 3rd time in less than 2 years that this fee is going up.

The new Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee will increase to $5.49 per month per voice line after previously increasing in January 2026 from $3.99 to $4.49 per month. In April 2025, it also saw an increase from $3.49 to $3.99. In 18 months, with no changes to your plan, you’ll bill has gone up $2.00 per month for each line.

On T-Mobile’s fees & charges page, they updated the text this morning to note the price increase and its relatively immediate active date of October 12, 2026. You have a couple of weeks left before your T-Mobile bill increases.

Here’s the next text:

Voice lines: $4.49 per line every month (Regulatory Programs $0.50; Telco Recovery $3.99). Increasing to $5.49 per line every month, effective October 12, 2026 .

. Mobile Internet lines: $2.10 per line every month (Regulatory Programs $0.12; Telco Recovery $1.98). Increasing to $2.60 per line every month, effective October 12, 2026.

You can see there that mobile internet lines are also seeing a $0.50 per line increase each month as well, from $2.10 to $2.60.

We’ll try to remind you when October 12 rolls around and you head to the internet to ask, “Why is my T-Mobile bills more expensive this month?”