Currently, if you use Google Messages and want to make a video call, you can do so with select recipients, but it pushes you to Google Meet and is not really a native video calling experience. While there could technically be a carrier-provided video solution too, I’m not sure I could tell you of one as an example.

Today, a dive into a recent Google Messages update appears to show that RCS video calling could be around the corner. The details are light and rough, but the evidence supporting this feature is there and more should arrive as future updates drop.

An update to Google Messages beta as build messages.android_20260924_00_RC00 provides the evidence, with references like “rcs_video_bottom_sheet_call_button,” among other strings. There are also notes about “Ignoring RCS video call request” if recipients aren’t “reachable over RCS video.”

Below are some strings for reference.

<string name="rcs_video_bottom_sheet_call_button_text">Call</string> <string name="rcs_video_bottom_sheet_cancel_button_text">Cancel</string> <string name="rcs_video_bottom_sheet_heading">Call?</string> <string name="rcs_video_bottom_sheet_heading_with_name">Call %1$s?</string> <code>Ignoring RCS video call request: no RcsVideoController is bound. Ignoring RCS video call request: recipients are not reachable over RCS video. launchRcsVideoCall$<anonymous> RcsVideoCapabilityCheckerImpl.kt</code>

There aren’t many other pieces of info at the moment, which means we don’t have a visual on what an RCS video call would look like. I’m sure you can come up with that in your head, as video calls all sort of look the same.

I think what I’m more curious about is if this will be an Android-only video calling solution or if we can get to the point where you might be able to RCS video call between platforms. Imagine being able to video chat from Android to iPhone – we’d be at ultimate messaging between the two, right?

The newest RCS Universal Profile 4.0 does bring official support for video calling “across a wide range of devices and networks,” but we still don’t know how that would work or look between the two major platforms. It sure does look like we are working towards that moment, though, assuming Apple would be willing to support it.

// Android Authority