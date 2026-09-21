The first wave of Googlebook laptops are now up for pre-order via Google Store and select retailers in the US. There are five models to choose from, all designed to be your Android phone’s best friend.

Googlebook laptops are designed specifically for Android users. The cool selling feature is that a user can be using an app on their Android phone, then instantly hand that session off to the Googlebook. Important to note, it’s not a mirror of an app, but an actual app running on the Googlebook downloaded from Google Play, making the entire experience native and smooth. Of course, Cast My App is also a feature on these devices that lets you stream and interact with your phone’s apps in a new desktop window.

There is a baseline for the features that these laptops offer, so you can expect the same type of experience from all of them. Google highlights premium materials such as aluminum and magnesium alloy, touchscreens with up to 2.8K OLED displays, haptic glass trackpads, and backlit keyboards. For silicon, processors from Intel and Qualcomm (paired with dedicated NPUs capable of over 45 TOPS) deliver what should be speedy performance and up to 14 hours of battery life.

Useful Gemini Features Magic Pointer: Wiggle your cursor to bring Gemini directly to whatever’s on your screen. You can ask Gemini to organize a messy calendar or translate text without juggling multiple windows. Gemini only acts when you ask it to, and you can switch it off whenever you want.

Wiggle your cursor to bring Gemini directly to whatever’s on your screen. You can ask Gemini to organize a messy calendar or translate text without juggling multiple windows. Gemini only acts when you ask it to, and you can switch it off whenever you want. Rambler: Located right next to the Quick Insert key, Rambler turns spoken thoughts into organized, ready-to-share writing. Talk through your notes, action items, or a stream of consciousness — even in multiple languages — and Rambler structures them with clean headers, checklists, and formatted takeaways.

Located right next to the Quick Insert key, Rambler turns spoken thoughts into organized, ready-to-share writing. Talk through your notes, action items, or a stream of consciousness — even in multiple languages — and Rambler structures them with clean headers, checklists, and formatted takeaways. Create My Widget: Customize your desktop by describing what you need in plain language. Create My Widget generates custom widgets that can share relevant updates throughout your day.

The Glowbar has also made its return on the exterior of these devices, but umm, it’s uses seem limited. It will glow when charging and has “playful animations” when you interact with Gemini. Our thought is that you might not ever see these animations since the bar is facing away from you when the device is opened. Womp womp.

Google says Googlebooks will receive regular feature drops and updates for up to 10 years.

Googlebook Lineup Specs

HP Googlebook 14

MSRP: Starting at $1,299

Starting at $1,299 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite RAM / Storage: 16–32 GB | 256 GB+ SSD

16–32 GB | 256 GB+ SSD Display: 14″ 2.8k OLED touch (500 nits)

14″ 2.8k OLED touch (500 nits) Dimensions & Weight: 14.0mm | 2.74 lbs (1.24 kg)

14.0mm | 2.74 lbs (1.24 kg) Build Material: All-Aluminum

All-Aluminum Key Features: Haptic touchpad, Fingerprint sensor, Face authentication

XPS Googlebook (Dell)

MSRP: Starting at $1,199

Starting at $1,199 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite RAM / Storage: 16–32 GB | 512 GB+ SSD

16–32 GB | 512 GB+ SSD Display: 13.4″ 2.5k touch (500 nits)

13.4″ 2.5k touch (500 nits) Dimensions & Weight: 12.7mm | 2.2 lbs (1.0 kg)

12.7mm | 2.2 lbs (1.0 kg) Build Material: Machined Aluminum chassis

Machined Aluminum chassis Key Features: Fingerprint sensor

Lenovo Googlebook 15

MSRP: Starting at $1,299

Starting at $1,299 Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 3 (Panther Lake)

Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 3 (Panther Lake) RAM / Storage: 16 GB | 256 GB+ SSD

16 GB | 256 GB+ SSD Display: 15.3″ 2.8k OLED touch

15.3″ 2.8k OLED touch Dimensions & Weight: 15.95mm | 2.84 lbs (1.28 kg)

15.95mm | 2.84 lbs (1.28 kg) Build Material: Magnesium-alloy and carbon fiber

Magnesium-alloy and carbon fiber Key Features: Dolby Atmos, Haptic touchpad, Face authentication, Fingerprint sensor

Acer Googlebook 14 (Convertible)

MSRP: Starting at $899

Starting at $899 Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5/7 Series 3 (Panther Lake)

Intel Core Ultra 5/7 Series 3 (Panther Lake) RAM / Storage: 16 GB | 256 GB+ SSD

16 GB | 256 GB+ SSD Display: 14″ 2.8k OLED touch (500 nits)

14″ 2.8k OLED touch (500 nits) Dimensions & Weight: 13.9mm | 2.5 lbs (1.13 kg)

13.9mm | 2.5 lbs (1.13 kg) Build Material: Aluminum and Magnesium chassis

Aluminum and Magnesium chassis Key Features: 2-in-1 convertible design, Fingerprint sensor

ASUS Googlebook 14

MSRP: Starting at $1,299

Starting at $1,299 Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5/7 (Panther Lake)

Intel Core Ultra 5/7 (Panther Lake) RAM / Storage: 16–32 GB | 256 GB+ SSD

16–32 GB | 256 GB+ SSD Display: 14″ 2.8k OLED touch (500 nits)

14″ 2.8k OLED touch (500 nits) Dimensions & Weight: 14.0mm | 2.2 lbs (1.0 kg)

14.0mm | 2.2 lbs (1.0 kg) Build Material: Aluminum and Magnesium chassis

Aluminum and Magnesium chassis Key Features: Haptic touchpad, Fingerprint sensor

If you’re ready to pre-order one of these new laptops, follow the link below to the Google Store. More importantly, share your take on the Googlebook lineup below in the comments. We want to know your thoughts.

// Google