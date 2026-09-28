A fresh round of Samsung September updates are rolling out to some of Samsung’s older devices that are starting to run out of update space. The Galaxy S23 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, are all seeing fresh software updates.

While the Galaxy S26 series may be receiving an update to One UI 9 and Android 17, these updates are most definitely not that. These are simple September security patches that bring the latest fixes from Android. No other improvements are listed.

Galaxy S23 Ultra : S918USQS8FZI1

: S918USQS8FZI1 Galaxy S23+ : S916USQS8FZI1

: S916USQS8FZI1 Galaxy S23 : S911USQS8FZI1

: S911USQS8FZI1 Galaxy Z Fold 5 : F946USQS8GZI1

: F946USQS8GZI1 GalaxyZ Flip 5: F731USQS8GZI1

To check for Samsung updates on your Galaxy smartphone, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.