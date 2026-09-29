Nothing announced an upgrade to its Headphone lineup this week, the Headphone (1) Pro. Priced at $399, these headphones are designed to be your ultimate listening companion, complete with all sorts of high-end hardware and smart software features.
Headphone (1) Pro offers a triple driver architecture, which is a big departure from most headphones on the market that have a single driver. These headphones have a dedicated bass driver, dynamic driver, and Treble xMEMs driver. This should lead to what’s a very full sound, able to provide high quality listening regardless of the genre or workload (studio, casual listening, etc.).
Nothing worked with Metropolis Studios, creating a Flat EQ switch that while give a neutral sound profile for producers and creators. You then have a Studio B mode that lets you experience the “acoustic character of a mixing room,” plus five new Custom EQ profiles designed to boost the best of British music.
ANC received a massive upgrade, now capable of noise cancellation of up to 46dB. The system uses an array of 10 mics, plus a stronger sound seal thanks to redesigned ear cushions.
Nothing’s Headphone (1) Pro are available starting today at $399, sold directly from Nothing in the US, but also found at Best Buy and Amazon.
Buy: Nothing | Best Buy
Headphone (1) Pro Specs
|Product Name
|Nothing Headphone (1) Pro
|Driver Architecture
|Triple driver architecture (Bass Dynamic Driver, Precision Dynamic Driver, Treble xMEMS Driver)
|Active Noise Cancellation
|Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation up to 46 dB (10-mic system, 8 mm internal silicone baffle wall)
|Audio Resolution & Playback
|Lossless Hi-Res audio up to 24-bit/192 kHz (Wireless & USB-C wired)
|Audio Tuning & Modes
|Tuned with Metropolis Studios; Dedicated Flat EQ Switch; 5 Dynamic Spatial Audio modes (including ‘Studio B’) with head tracking; 5 Custom EQ profiles
|App Support
|Nothing X app (Advanced EQ with drag tuning, Simple EQ, Personal Sound, Custom EQ)
|Materials & Build
|9H Panda glass (ear cups), Aluminium and Titanium accents, redesigned softer ear cushions
|Weight
|327 g
|Battery Life & Charging
|Up to 68 hours (ANC off); supports Fast Charging
|Durability Rating
|IP52
|Colors
|Black, White
|Price
|$399
|Release Date
|September 29, 2026