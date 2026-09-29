Nothing announced an upgrade to its Headphone lineup this week, the Headphone (1) Pro. Priced at $399, these headphones are designed to be your ultimate listening companion, complete with all sorts of high-end hardware and smart software features.

Headphone (1) Pro offers a triple driver architecture, which is a big departure from most headphones on the market that have a single driver. These headphones have a dedicated bass driver, dynamic driver, and Treble xMEMs driver. This should lead to what’s a very full sound, able to provide high quality listening regardless of the genre or workload (studio, casual listening, etc.).

Nothing worked with Metropolis Studios, creating a Flat EQ switch that while give a neutral sound profile for producers and creators. You then have a Studio B mode that lets you experience the “acoustic character of a mixing room,” plus five new Custom EQ profiles designed to boost the best of British music.

ANC received a massive upgrade, now capable of noise cancellation of up to 46dB. The system uses an array of 10 mics, plus a stronger sound seal thanks to redesigned ear cushions.

Nothing’s Headphone (1) Pro are available starting today at $399, sold directly from Nothing in the US, but also found at Best Buy and Amazon.

Headphone (1) Pro Specs

Product Name Nothing Headphone (1) Pro Driver Architecture Triple driver architecture (Bass Dynamic Driver, Precision Dynamic Driver, Treble xMEMS Driver) Active Noise Cancellation Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation up to 46 dB (10-mic system, 8 mm internal silicone baffle wall) Audio Resolution & Playback Lossless Hi-Res audio up to 24-bit/192 kHz (Wireless & USB-C wired) Audio Tuning & Modes Tuned with Metropolis Studios; Dedicated Flat EQ Switch; 5 Dynamic Spatial Audio modes (including ‘Studio B’) with head tracking; 5 Custom EQ profiles App Support Nothing X app (Advanced EQ with drag tuning, Simple EQ, Personal Sound, Custom EQ) Materials & Build 9H Panda glass (ear cups), Aluminium and Titanium accents, redesigned softer ear cushions Weight 327 g Battery Life & Charging Up to 68 hours (ANC off); supports Fast Charging Durability Rating IP52 Colors Black, White Price $399 Release Date September 29, 2026