One UI 9



Galaxy AI



Versatile “Now Nudge”

“Now Nudge” enriches your Galaxy experience by providing useful recommendations across various contexts. Even when the keyboard isn’t open, recommendations appear via conversation notifications and a floating button at the bottom right of the screen. New types of recommendations are also available, such as prompts to enter reservation details or addresses, or to save locations to Google Maps.



Make your subject stand out

With the “My Fan Cam” feature, you can select a specific person in a video and edit the footage to focus on them. It naturally tracks the subject’s movements while cleanly cropping out the surrounding area.



Review past translations during conversation

When using Conversation Mode in the Interpreter app, you can scroll through the screen to review the full conversation history, even while speaking.



View useful information during calls

Relevant schedule details or information related to your current call are displayed on the screen to assist you while talking.



Productivity and Multitasking



More customizable Quick Panel

The editable area of ​​the Quick Panel has been expanded and offers more options. You can adjust the size of the brightness and volume sliders, as well as the media player. You can also separate the Sound Mode button from the volume slider.



Easy Multi-window control

Switching screen views is now easier. Press and hold the handle at the top of an app and drag it down to open it as a pop-up, or drag a pop-up to the edge of the screen to switch to Split Screen view.



View recent apps on the Home screen

Enable the “Show recent or recommended apps” option in your Home screen settings. Recently used apps will appear at the bottom of the Home screen, allowing for quick access.



Separate Auto-rotate Settings

You can apply different auto-rotate settings for the main screen and the cover screen. Configure auto-rotation for each screen individually and easily toggle the setting via the Quick Panel.



Using “Now Nudge” in Split-screen View

When using the large screen, tapping a recommended “Now Nudge” notification displays the result in a split-screen view rather than switching screens, allowing you to continue your current task without interruption.



Privacy, Security, and Device Protection



Warranty and Care

A new “Warranty and Care” menu has been added to Settings. You can check warranty service details and subscription status, quickly access device diagnostics, and view tips for keeping your Galaxy device in optimal condition.



Quick and Secure Phone Lock

You can instantly lock your phone using a simple method when you are in a hurry. Just press and hold the Volume Down and Side buttons simultaneously, or tap the Power button in the Quick Panel. Biometric unlocking is disabled while the phone is in this secure lock mode.



Transparent Location Permission Usage

A blue indicator appears at the top of the screen whenever an app accesses your location data. Tapping the indicator in the Quick Panel allows you to immediately see which app accessed the information.



Enhanced Security and Privacy

If potential risks to your security or privacy are detected—such as malicious apps, apps from unknown sources, or unnecessary permissions—”Now Brief” provides a notification card so you can review the details immediately. Apps classified as malicious or containing security vulnerabilities are blocked from running until you decide whether to delete them.



AI Privacy Notification

Enhanced to protect your personal information more effectively. AI monitors app permission usage and alerts you if your personal data is being accessed unnecessarily.



Safe Calling

If a caller mentions content matching voice phishing tactics, the system analyzes the audio to detect AI-generated voice manipulation and alerts you, helping ensure safer calls.



Samsung Health



Revamped Samsung Health

Samsung Health has been redesigned to make your health data easier to understand. Achieve your health goals more effectively with a clean design, easy-to-read charts, and an engaging user experience.



A Home Screen Tailored to You

Freely adjust card sizes and neatly organize them by category—such as activity, sleep, mindfulness, and nutrition. Quickly and easily check the health information that matters most to you right on the home screen.



Quick and Easy Health Logging

It is now easier to log health information directly from the Samsung Health home screen. Record details like your daily mood and meals; use your camera for even faster logging.



Smarter Health Analysis

Closely monitor changes in your health status with upgraded trend charts. View data by hour, day, or week; pinch to zoom in for details or overlay multiple charts to easily compare changes over time.



Sleep Vital Sign Monitoring

Discover meaningful changes in health data measured during sleep. Gain a better understanding of your daily health patterns using data from your Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring.



Heart Health Management

Consistently track and manage key health indicators and lifestyle habits that affect heart health. Gain a deeper understanding of your heart health through a daily score calculated based on sleep, exercise, BMI, and vascular stress.



Cardio Load Tracking

See how your workouts and physical activities impact your heart, and determine when to push yourself and when to rest. Your daily cardio load target range is automatically adjusted based on your recent activity levels and exercise goals.



Check Your Physical Fitness Index

The Physical Fitness Index is a score calculated by combining five key fitness metrics: body composition, cardiorespiratory endurance, muscle strength, flexibility, and muscular endurance. Set exercise goals and view personalized health insights based on the analysis results.



Hearing Health Management

The new hearing tracker monitors ambient noise levels detected by your Galaxy Watch and your earphone volume, helping you manage your exposure to loud sounds safely.



Track Menstrual Cycles and Body Rhythms

Get personalized insights into your menstrual cycle and body rhythms with the new cycle tracking feature. Easily view cycle information on the calendar and better understand the physical changes associated with your cycle.



Bixby



Manage Conversation History

Manage your conversation history the way you want. Quickly find past conversations, rename them, and pin frequently viewed conversations to your favorites. You can also delete your entire conversation history at once.



Use Bixby on the Home Screen

Experience a more convenient Bixby with the Bixby widget. Add a widget to your Home screen to ask Bixby questions directly and instantly view your conversation history.



Accessibility



Discover new accessibility features

Learn about the latest accessibility features for Galaxy users in the “Check out new One UI 9 accessibility features” menu within Accessibility settings.



Select and clearly view the text you need

Did you have to get close to read the text? You can now select text on the screen and display it in a larger, clearer format. You can also customize settings like font size and color for comfortable viewing.



Physical keyboard shortcuts

Set up physical keyboard shortcuts to quickly launch accessibility features without touching the screen.

Enhanced Mouse Keys

Options to control speed and acceleration when using the keyboard to operate the mouse have been added. You can also control the mouse using the numeric keypad.

Replace swipe actions with single taps

The location of this feature has been changed to make it easier to find. Previously found under the Assistant menu, it is now directly accessible in the “Interaction and dexterity” menu.

Read aloud only the items you need

Even without turning on TalkBack, you can use the new “Read aloud” feature to instantly hear descriptions of specific items on the screen, such as images or text.

Improved TalkBack update method

Through ongoing collaboration, Samsung and Google have unified their TalkBack features. You can now access new TalkBack features simply by updating the app via the Play Store.

Other enhancements

Convenient document scanning on large screens

Enjoy a more convenient document scanning experience on large-screen devices, such as tablets and foldables. Instantly view scanned content via the preview on the left and easily navigate to the page you want.

New Lock Screen Clock

The default lock screen clock has been revamped with a clean, modern design that automatically adjusts its style to match your wallpaper.

Efficient Multi-Desktop Workflow

Easily move app windows to different desktops using the menu at the top of the window. Additionally, a new desktop preview appears at the top of the “Recent Apps” screen, allowing you to switch screens with a single tap.