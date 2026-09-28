It’s turning out to be a big day for Galaxy S26 One UI 9 updates in the US. Following the release of Android 17 on Unlocked and T-Mobile models, we are now seeing the official rollout extend to other carrier models, starting with Verizon.

Moments after we shared news of the Unlocked rollout, Verizon shared details for its One UI 9 update on the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The update is arriving under builds S942USQU4BZID (S26), S947USQU4BZID (S26+), and S948USQU4BZID (S26 Ultra). The update also keeps the September Android security patch.

As for what’s new in One UI 9 / Android 17 for the Galaxy S26 series, Verizon offers the following changelog on a handful of specific features:

My FanCam My FanCam automatically tracks a selected person in a recorded video and keeps them centered, intelligently reframing the footage as the scene moves.

Go to Gallery > Select the video > Select Galaxy AI > Select My FanCam Now Brief The Generative and Editable Cards on Now Brief help users choose what appears in their daily summaries. Call brief Turn on Call brief to see relevant events and other information related to your current call. Information will be displayed as cards right on your call screen, so you never have to leave the call to check another app.

Call > Settings > Call brief > toggle on Creative Studio Creative Studio now suggests image-generation ideas based on relevant upcoming events. For example, when a friend’s birthday is approaching, users may see a prompt to create a themed image or greeting, allowing them to quickly create something meaningful for the occasion.

To check for Samsung updates on your Galaxy smartphone, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.