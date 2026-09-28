There aren’t many deals that we find that seem too good to be true, yet basically are as good as advertised. When you throw a wireless carrier into the mix of the deal, you then almost always assume the worst. However, Verizon is still running a Pixel 11 Pro deal that really is as good as it looks, without tricks.

Verizon’s Pixel 11 Pro deal that we talked about a few weeks ago is still live and will still give you $620 off Google’s newest phone. You can also get $580 off the Pixel 11 Pro XL, so you go ahead and decide which size you like the most.

At $620 off the Pixel 11 Pro, you are looking at a 56% discount on a phone that isn’t even 2 months old.

At $580 off the Pixel 11 Pro XL, you are looking at a 45% discount. You can also choose either 256GB or 512GB storage and still get the same discounts.

What’s the catch, you keep asking? There really isn’t one. There are a couple of requirements, but both are straight-forward and come off as the least scammy deal we’ve seen from a wireless carrier in years.

The first requirement is that you buy the phone at full retail. With $620 off the Pixel 11 Pro (256GB), you would have to pay $479.99 for the phone. The Pixel 11 Pro XL at $580 off would cost you $719.99. That is, obviously, a big chunk of change that you would pay upfront. The second requirement is Verizon asking you to sign-up for their Simplicity Plan (details on it), which is a month-to-month unlimited plan without a contract and that can cost as little as $30 per month per line if you are new to Verizon. If you aren’t new, the cost is as low as $45 per month per line.

And that’s it.

Plus, because you are buying the phone at full retail, without a device payment plan, you would own the phone outright and should be able to walk from Verizon if you so choose to. Simplicity is a no-contract plan and you wouldn’t be under contract for the phone. Do read the fine print before making that move, though.

Seriously, this deal is incredible.

Shop Verizon Deals: Pixel 11 Pro | Pixel 11 Pro XL