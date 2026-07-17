While we sit around impatiently waiting for Google to give us the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro, we might as well cure boredom by starting to talk about what comes after. Today, we can do that thanks to a Pixel 11a leak that reveals a codename, some specs, and expected colors.

According to the Mystic Leaks Telegram channel that gave us some of the earliest Pixel 11 series data that held up, the Pixel 11a is operating currently under the codename of “formosan” and will come in Obsidian, Olive, Frost, and Fog.

The rest of the Pixel 11a specs list looks as you might expect, with Tensor G6 there, Titan M3, and the new MediaTek modem that we believe will be in the other Pixel 11 devices. Since the Pixel A-series often launches in the year after its namesake series, we do typically see it matching specs, just with a few corners cut in order to keep the price reasonable.

Pixel 11a (Formosan) – Specs, features

SKUs – GQ05X (ROW), GP1BL (JPN), G4XQ2 (NA)

– GQ05X (ROW), GP1BL (JPN), G4XQ2 (NA) Colors – BLK (Black; Obsidian), GRN (Green; Olive), PPL (Purple; Frost), SLV (Silver; Fog)

– BLK (Black; Obsidian), GRN (Green; Olive), PPL (Purple; Frost), SLV (Silver; Fog) SoC – Tensor G6 (Malibu)

– Tensor G6 (Malibu) GSC – Titan M3 (Epic)

– Titan M3 (Epic) GPU – PowerVR C-Series CXTP-48-1536

– PowerVR C-Series CXTP-48-1536 Modem – MediaTek M90

– MediaTek M90 RAM – 8 GB

– 8 GB Display – 1080×2424 6.3 inch, 60-120Hz, up to 2250 nits (HDR) and 3350 nits peak

– 1080×2424 6.3 inch, 60-120Hz, up to 2250 nits (HDR) and 3350 nits peak Battery – minimal capacity 4870 mAh

– minimal capacity 4870 mAh Camera – new front cam – dokkaebi

As a bit of a bonus info drop, they believe the Pixel 12a is codenamed “marmoset.” So add Pixel 12 to your notepad as the next thing to start keeping track of.

After the Pixel 10a disappointingly launched without any upgrades over the Pixel 9a, does this sound like enough of an upgrade to consider waiting around for, budget fans?