The new phone from Google is here and it is indeed the Pixel 9a, a device that has been on our radar for months at this point. Made with Gemini in mind and an update design, this phone should slide right into the Pixel 9 series from the end of 2024 as the budget option for those needing the Pixel experience without the “Pro” price.

Starting at $499, you can get into a Pixel 9a with 128GB of storage. Thankfully, like with the Pixel 8a, Google is once again giving us an upgrade to 256GB storage ($599), since the number of years of support here might make the phone worth keeping around for a while, which would mean you need all of the storage you can start with.

The story here isn’t about storage, though, and is instead about the Pixel 9a being powered by Tensor G4 and bringing your the AI experience you should find on the more expensive Pixel 9 series. You’ll have access to Gemini out of the box, including Gemini Live.

Aside from the AI stuff, the Pixel 9a is equipped with a 6.3″ display that refreshes up to 120Hz, has 8GB RAM, a large 5100mAh battery with both wired and wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance, and a metal frame with a flatter design to match the other Pixel 9 models. While it may lack the camera bar of the other Pixel 9 devices, this still meets the design language and will slot right in next to the others.

You get a dual rear camera setup here that is led by a 48MP main wide lens, along with a 13MP ultra wide sensor. You’ll find Macro Focus for the first time in an A-Series phone, all of the fun editing tools from other Pixel phones (like Add Me, best Take, Magic Editor, etc.), and Google’s excellent Night Sight with Astrophotography (another first for the A-Series).

For software, the Pixel 9a runs Android 15 out of the box and will see 7 years of security, OS, and Pixel Feature Drop updates. The 9a also offers spam and scam protection, access to Pixel Studio to create AI imagery, and basically the rest of the software you’ll find on the other Pixel 9 models.

Pixel 9a Specs (Official):

OS : Android 15; 7 years OS, security, Pixel Drop updates

: Android 15; 7 years OS, security, Pixel Drop updates Display : 6.3-inch Actua pOLED FHD+ Display, 2424×1080 60-120Hz, 2,700 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 3

: 6.3-inch Actua pOLED FHD+ Display, 2424×1080 Processor : Tensor G4, Titan M2 security processor

: Tensor G4, Titan M2 security processor Memory RAM: 8GB

RAM: 8GB Storage : 128GB / 256GB

: 128GB / 256GB Battery : 5100mAh 23W Wired Charging, 7.5W Wireless Charging

: 5100mAh Rear Cameras : 48MP Wide Quad Dual Pixel, f/1.7, 82° FOV; 13MP Ultra Wide, f/2.2, 120° FOV

: 48MP Wide Quad Dual Pixel, f/1.7, 82° FOV; 13MP Ultra Wide, f/2.2, 120° FOV Front Camera : 13MP Ultra Wide, f/2.2

: 13MP Ultra Wide, f/2.2 Connectivity : 5G (sub-6), WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Dual SIM, NFC

: 5G (sub-6), WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Dual SIM, NFC Other : USB-C 3.2, In-display Fingerprint, stereo speakers

: USB-C 3.2, In-display Fingerprint, stereo speakers Durability : IP68

: IP68 Size : 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm, 185.9g

: 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm, 185.9g Colors : Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, Peony

: Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, Peony Price: $499 / $599

The Pixel 9a comes in four colors (Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony) and will launch in April. There is no pre-order at this time.

Google Store Link