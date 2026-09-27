Verizon is hosting a wild case sale at the moment that’ll get you cases for as little as $2. You’ll find more for $4 or $5 too, plus we have them for almost any phone and from various casemaker brands. If you have a few minutes today, you might want to browse and see if there is a case for your phone.

If you head to Verizon’s accessories page (here), I’ve got it sorted to show cases from the lowest price first. As you can see in the image below, the first 3 cases are from Spigen and they have been discounted from $20 to $2.

If you continue looking, you’ll find Pixel 8 Pro or Pixel 7a or Pixel 9 Pro XL cases, some for the iPhone 16, more for the Galaxy S25 Edge, and even MagSafe wallets for $3. Honestly, I stopped scrolling after the first 3 pages because this sale just keeps going.

Seriously, just hit that link and go shopping through Verizon. I don’t know the occasion, but these prices are wild.

Shop Verizon Case Sale