A bigger wave of Samsung One UI 9 Galaxy S26 updates is rolling out this morning after a very targeted update landed on some devices last week. The unlocked Galaxy S26 series versions are seeing the update in the US and most carriers appear to be included.

For owners of a Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, or Galaxy S26 Ultra that are US unlocked models it’s time to check for an update to see if One UI 9 and Android 17 is available. One lengthy reddit thread shows owners on AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Google Fi all receiving the update this morning.

UPDATE : Verizon Galaxy S26 devices are receiving the update today as well.

Many of the users claim to not be a part of the One UI 9 Beta Program, so this isn’t targeted at those who have been testing. There are owners in that thread that were in the beta and also not in the beta that are seeing the update.

Last week, we only saw T-Mobile locked units receive the update, so this is a major expansion. Locked models on other carriers, like AT&T or Verizon, do not appear to be live just yet.

Depending on your phone status, the size of this update varies greatly. If you were not in the One UI 9 Beta, this Android 17 update is close to 4GB or 3982MB in size. If you were in the beta, it could still be upwards of 600MB.

The updated builds are S948U1UEU4BZID / S948U1OYM4BZID.

To check for Samsung updates on your Galaxy smartphone, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.