Pixel 10a Official at $499 and the Upgrades are Tough to Find

Google fully unveiled the Pixel 10a today and there aren’t many surprises following weeks of information trickling into our news feeds. What we have is a successor to the Pixel 9a, although it could easily have been called the Pixel 9.5a. Let’s talk about what’s new in the Pixel 10a.

To start, you have a new Pixel A-Series device from Google that starts at $499. This is still a very reasonably priced Pixel phone for those not needing “Pro” features, yet still want the Pixel software experience with 7 years of software support. Those things combined make for an appealing package for folks on a budget who are looking for tons of value.

When it comes to what’s new, this is where the Pixel 10a could be a tough pitch, assuming Google keeps the Pixel 9a around or discounts it to clear out remaining stock. Google is indeed giving us a new phone, but it’s mostly a Pixel 9a that has expanded access to some software features. When it comes to hardware and specs, the devices are almost identical.

Pixel 10a specs: Below, you’ll find the full set of specs and you’ll see the Tensor G4, 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage options, 5100mAh battery, IP68 durability, 7 years of OS support, 6.3″ pOLED display at up to 120Hz, and the dual cameras. All of these items have been pulled from the Pixel 9a and slapped into this device. The differences are all very subtle.

The list of changes includes an increase to 3,000 nits peak brightness (up from 2,700) in the display, Gorilla Glass 7i cover glass (was Gorilla Glass 3), 10W wireless charging (up from 7.5W), and Bluetooth v6 (up from v5.3). That’s it.

OS : Android 16; 7 years OS, security, Pixel Drop updates

: Android 16; 7 years OS, security, Pixel Drop updates Display : 6.3-inch Actua pOLED FHD+ Display, 2424×1080 60-120Hz, 3,000 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 7i

: 6.3-inch Actua pOLED FHD+ Display, 2424×1080 Processor : Tensor G4, Titan M2 security processor

: Tensor G4, Titan M2 security processor Memory RAM: 8GB

RAM: 8GB Storage : 128GB / 256GB

: 128GB / 256GB Battery : 5100mAh “Fast” Wired Charging, 10W Wireless Charging

: 5100mAh Rear Cameras : 48MP Wide Quad Dual Pixel, f/1.7, 82° FOV; 13MP Ultra Wide, f/2.2, 120° FOV

: 48MP Wide Quad Dual Pixel, f/1.7, 82° FOV; 13MP Ultra Wide, f/2.2, 120° FOV Front Camera : 13MP Ultra Wide, f/2.2, 96.1° FOV

: 13MP Ultra Wide, f/2.2, 96.1° FOV Connectivity : 5G (sub-6), WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 6, Dual SIM, NFC

: 5G (sub-6), WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 6, Dual SIM, NFC Other : USB-C 3.2, In-display Fingerprint, stereo speakers, Satellite SOS

: USB-C 3.2, In-display Fingerprint, stereo speakers, Satellite SOS Durability : IP68

: IP68 Size : 153.9 x 73.0 x 9.0mm, 183g

: 153.9 x 73.0 x 9.0mm, 183g Colors : Obsidian, Lavender, Berry, Fog

: Obsidian, Lavender, Berry, Fog Price: $499 / $599

What about software? If Google is going to sell people on the Pixel 10a, there must be software upgrades, right? Yeah, that will be the pitch. However, with identical specs to the Pixel 9a, we sure hope Google plans to bring all of this to that device too. Let’s not be gatekeeping!

Google tells us the following is new for the A-Series, specifically on the Pixel 10a: Satellite SOS, Auto Best Take, and Camera Coach.

You’ll also find Pixel features like Call Assist, Gemini Live and Circle to Search, Pixel Weather, Magic Eraser, Night Sight, and Family Link. However, for new stuff, it really is just those 3 items I mentioned above.

To recap, the Pixel 10a is here at $499 and has specs that match the Pixel 9a with a couple of improvements and a handful of features the 9a doesn’t have (yet).

You can pre-order the Pixel 10a today from the Google Store and various retailers and carriers. It ships by March 5.

Pre-order Pixel 10a from Google