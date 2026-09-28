Back in August, Google sent an email out to users of its services, letting them know that Google Assistant as their lead assistant of choice was coming to an end. Once September hit, Google said that it was going to start shutting down Google Assistant and pushing users onto Gemini. The final transition away from Google Assistant would take a few weeks from September 3 to complete.

As we approach the end of September, Google Assistant sure does appear to be gone. In other words, if you were hanging-on to the idea that you could readily switch between Assistant and Gemini, you no longer can.

The folks at 9to5Google first noticed a number of reports coming in about the change and we can confirm that we also can no longer switch between the two Google assistant options.

Previously, if you wanted to switch off of Gemini, you could head into Gemini settings and there would be a “Switch to Google Assistant” button that would allow you to “Choose your digital assistant from Google.” That option is gone and searching through settings on our Pixel 11 Pro comes up empty. We are officially stuck on Gemini going forward.

The change may have happened today through a Google App update, since that still very much controls things like the assistant on your device. You could previously make the assistant switch within the Google App’s settings, but that setting has been removed today. I received an update to v17.62.9 about an hour ago.

Also to be noted, this permanent switch away from Google Assistant impacts your devices that are paired with your mobile phone, so that includes Wear OS watches, headphones or earbuds with Gemini, and Android Auto.

Here’s to hoping Gemini can do all of the things you used Google Assistant for.