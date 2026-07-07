The year of 2026 will not be kind to our budgets, thanks to chip shortages that are forcing (allowing?) companies to increase prices on the products they plan to release. Apple already admitted it will raise price, while we saw Samsung prices yesterday that appear to be following that lead.

Today, rumored prices for the Pixel 11 series are here and they too tell the story of a set of phones that will cost more than previous releases. The Pixel 11 series price increases are going, just like those expected on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Watch 9.

Pixel 11 series pricing

A report today suggests pricing for the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold is known in Europe. The prices are mostly going up, outside of a couple of specific storage variants on the cheapest Pixel 11 models.

The new Pixel 11 price breakdown is as follows:

256GB 512GB 1TB Pixel 11 €999 €1129 X Pixel 11 Pro €1199 €1329 €1589 Pixel 11 Pro XL €1399 €1529 €1789 Pixel 11 Pro Fold €1999 €2129 €2389

Looking at that, there are a few takeaways. First, are we not getting 128GB models of the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro? Outside of those models being the cheapest, having more storage on a phone you might keep for 3-4 years is a better option. In 2026, most people probably should be looking at 256GB if they plan to hang onto their phones for years to come.

The next thing to note are the price increases. The increases we’re seeing are on the Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold at all storage options, where each is seeing a €100 increase over last year’s Pixel 10 series.

Where things are a little odd is in the not-increasing category. At 256GB, both the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro are matching Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro pricing. The Pixel 11 Pro 512GB is also not increasing over last year’s model.

Assuming this information is correct, it looks like Google is doing some price increases on their bigger, more expensive devices, while keeping their smaller devices around the same price points as last year.

READ: Everything we know about the Pixel 11 series

// Dealabs