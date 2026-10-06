Thanks to several recent reports, we believe that Google is close to releasing a new fitness tracker called the Fitbit Edge. This device first showed up shortly after the Pixel 11 series launch as a mystery device that Google didn’t want to talk about at the time.

Following a stop-off at the FCC and then a name reveal over the weekend, a new report says it knows the European prices for the Fitbit Edge, as well as several specs.

Let’s dive into the new details.

Fitbit Edge specs and price

While we have yet to find retail listings for the Fitbit Edge in the usual places, Dealabs have had better luck or have possibly seen internal details that show a potential European price of €179 and £159 in the UK. That could mean $180 in the US or at least a number close to that.

For comparison, the new Fitbit Air retails here for $99, while the Pixel Watch 5 starts at $399. This device is expected to find a middle ground between the two of those, so $180 would not be unreasonable.

We took a guess over the weekend at the price, suggesting anywhere between $150 and $200 would make a lot of sense.

As for specs, this new report finds the following:

Display : 1.34-inch rectangular AMOLED, always-on mode

: 1.34-inch rectangular AMOLED, always-on mode Operating system : Fitbit OS

: Fitbit OS Compatibility : Android 11+, iOS 16.4+

: Android 11+, iOS 16.4+ Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.4, GPS

: Bluetooth 5.4, GPS Sensors : Accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, versatile electrical sensors compatible with the ECG application, ambient light detector and pedometer

: Accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, versatile electrical sensors compatible with the ECG application, ambient light detector and pedometer Battery life : 7 day

: 7 day Connected features : Call, SMS and app alerts, quick replies, universal multimedia controls, alarm and timer

: Call, SMS and app alerts, quick replies, universal multimedia controls, alarm and timer Durability : 5ATM, IP68

: 5ATM, IP68 Dimensions : 39.22 x 25.56 x 11.58mm, 17.7g

: 39.22 x 25.56 x 11.58mm, 17.7g Materials: Aluminum case, silicone sport strap

In terms of features, this will connect to Google Health and apparently offer the full experience there. The Fitbit Edge will track everything from steps and distance to calories, heart rate, SpO2, ECG, wrist temperature, menstrual cycle, VO2 Max, and AFib. It’ll also reportedly get the new blood pressure and insulin resistance trends that Google just released on the Pixel Watch.

There will be at least 40 sports and exercises that can be tracked, with automatic tracking happening. Here’s to hoping it does that better than the Fitbit Air.

No release date is known at this time.