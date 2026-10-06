With the October Pixel update rolling out, this is likely the end of software support for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as both devices have now reached end of life status. But don’t worry, we knew this was coming.

Google confirmed that with the Android 17 QPR1 update from last month both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would reach end of life status. Now that the October update is here, this should be it for both phones.

Of course, there is always a chance that Google sends out a critical update if needed, but if you are using one of these phones, it could be about time to start shopping around. And let’s be honest, any phone making it 5 years these days seems pretty impressive.

Godspeed, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.