As we inch closer to the launch of Samsung’s new foldable prices, the final pieces of information are being presented. Today, we get a look at German pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8, almost all of which have increases over prior models.

The price increases are here. We are sort of expecting all of the tech that launches this year to be more expensive, now that Apple has warned us it will increase prices, but Samsung appears to be beating them to the fun.

According to WinFuture, the only new foldable from Samsung not seeing a price increase is the new Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is the shorter, wider model that is new and has no price history. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 are both seeing price increases at each storage level.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 8 pricing

For the Galaxy Z Fold 8, prices in Germany will start at €1999 for 256GB storage and then jump to €2199 for 512GB and €2599 for 1TB.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which is the familiar Fold shape and design you already know, will now start at €2199 in Germany. This is a €100 increase over for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. If you want more storage, like 512GB or 1TB, prices increase by €180 and €280, respectively.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 8, we’re getting similar €100 and €180 price increases over the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The full breakdown of all pricing is below.

Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, Flip 8 prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 256GB = € 1999.00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 512GB = € 2199.00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 1TB = € 2599.00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 256 GB = € 2199.00 (+100 euros)

(+100 euros) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 512 GB = € 2399.00 (+180 euros)

(+180 euros) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 1 TB = € 2799.00 (+280 euros)

(+280 euros) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 256 GB = € 1299.00 (+100 euros)

(+100 euros) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 512 GB = €1499.00 (+180 euros)

To be clear, these are the prices we expect to see in Germany. You should not just swap in a dollar sign and expect the prices to match for the US. However, I do think you should prepare to pay more this year. There is a massive memory chip shortage in the industry, thanks to AI and data centers, so everyone is raising prices because the chips are in such high demand and there just aren’t enough of them.

How much more are you willing to pay for the Galaxy Z Fold 8?