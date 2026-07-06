All of the way back in February of this year, Google started rolling out a new Google Photos design on iOS that would introduce a floating bottom bar. This would mark a change from attached bottom bars in Google apps to this new floating pill shape that modernizes the styling.

Weirdly, up until today, most people hadn’t seen the change yet on Android, because it either had not rolled out to their device or they didn’t recognize that it was a significant change. Looking around the internet and on our own Android phones, it sure looks like the rollout of this change has finally begun, although not widely.

On my Galaxy Z Fold 7, the new Google Photos design has arrived with a bottom floating bar that has options for Photos, Collections, and Create. There is a separated Ask button for searching Google Photos.

The functionality of this area remains the same, this is simply a styling change that will likely make its way to a number of Google apps. We’ve already seen a very similar style of bottom bar on Google Chats. The new Google Finance has a floating bar too, but it has a completely different thickness and look. On Finance, it’s more of a combo of the two bar styles.

Unfortunately, I’m only seeing this on my Fold 7 while my Pixel 10 Pro still has the old style. Both devices are running Google Photos v7.82.0.937646388.

Let us know if you are seeing it. If not, well, you’ll have to be patient as the rollout picks up steam.

Google Play Link: Google Photos

