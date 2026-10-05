Google is rolling out Google Play Services v26.39, aimed mostly at developers, but with a few tidbits that users will see.

According to the changelog under Account Management, this release intros OEM Design Tokens which will allow car manufacturers to customize color themes of Google apps on Android Automotive. Additionally, there is now also support for card art and payment network logos in card tokenization prompt notifications.

Also noted, users can now quickly access Find Hub tab details or ID lost tags when you tap the tag with your NFC-enabled phone.

Check the full changelog below.

Google Play services v26.39 (2026-10-05) Account Management [Auto] This release introduces OEM Design Tokens, allowing manufacturers to consistently customize the color themes of Google apps on Android Automotive. Developer Services [Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Maps related processes in their apps.

[Phone] With this update, you can now view the terms and attribution when you tap the info icon next to the Google Maps logo.

[Auto] Bug fixes for Developer Services related services. Security & Privacy [Phone] With NFC support, you can quickly access Find Hub tag details and settings or identify lost tags when you tap the tag with your phone.

[Phone] With the new registration flow, you can now set categories, rename tags, and configure features like Left-Behind Reminders when you first set up your Find Hub network tags, so you don’t have to configure them manually in the app later. Wallet [Phone] With this feature, you’ll get support for card art and payment network logos in card tokenization prompt notifications. Google Play Store v53.5 (2026-10-05) [Phone] With this update, AI-generated images in India will now include an AI label, with some exceptions.

[Phone] You can now find your global influence, including total views and helpfulness votes on your reviews. Android System Intelligence B.29 / C.7 (2026-10-01) [Phone] Bug fixes and maintenance changes.

// Google