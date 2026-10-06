The Pixel 11 Pro XL has found itself within Amazon’s current major sale and that means a huge discount that doesn’t require a trade-in. You can find Google’s biggest Pro model Pixel 11 for $300 off.

The promo is for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, which is a weird promotion knowing that Black Friday is a little over a month away, but here we are. Lots of your favorite products are seeing big discounts, but this deal on the Pixel 11 Pro XL is especially good.

Originally priced at $1,299 for 256GB of storage, the Pixel 11 Pro XL can be had today for $999, thanks to this $300 off discount.

Amazon has all models in-stock too, so you’ll find Obsidian, Canyon, Olive, and Fog, as well as discounted storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

AMAZON DEAL LINK