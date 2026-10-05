Google’s latest Wear OS-powered smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 5, is on sale basically everywhere for $50+ off the usual price. Regardless of size or connectivity, you can score savings on the timepiece.

The prices: 41mm WiFi-only models are now listed at $349 (usually $399), while LTE models are at $429 (usually $499). Notably, even the Steph Curry edition, which retails for an obscene $579, is $70 off and down to $509.

Where to get it: This deal isn’t just at the Google Store either. You can find it at Amazon, Best Buy, and basically anywhere PW5 is sold. We did check Target and Walmart, but the sale is not live there.

If partnering your new Pixel 11 with a new Pixel Watch sounds enticing, now seems like a good time.

Buy Pixel Watch 5: Amazon | Google Store