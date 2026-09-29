The Pixel 11 series launched with its new HiLight feature and we were initially quite excited about it. We love it when companies try to bring freshness by playing with hardware. Unfortunately, Google failed to deliver a robust set of features for HiLight and I’m not sure I’ve found the new lighting system useful in any way.

Thanks to an update to Android 17 QPR2 today, we’re getting our first new feature and a preview into the future of where HiLight could go on the Pixel 11 series.

Now that we’ve had time to update to QPR2 Beta 6.1, our hunt for new features immediately started with HiLight, since that’s really one of the only new ideas that Google has confirmed it will look to improve in the near future. Sure enough, we have a new option!

New HiLight Feature: Messaging Notification Lights

If you update today on your Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, or Pixel 11 Pro Fold, head into Settings>System>HiLight, there’s now a 3rd option to toggle on.

Previously, we only had “Speaking with Gemini” and “Calls from favorites,” but with the update to QPR2 Beta 6.1, Google has added an option called “Messages from favorites.” Yep, that’s it.

When toggled on, assuming you have favorites set for HiLight, you’ll see the color for that favorite glow when they message you.

Also, to make sure these are setup, you’ll head into your Contacts app, tap on one of your favorite contacts, and then scroll within their contact until you see the option for HiLight. When you tap on it with QPR2 installed, you’ll now see a “Messages” option alongside “Phone calls.” You can still change colors for each contact, but the Messages toggle is new and allows the color to show when they message you.

Look, this isn’t much, but it is something. We’ll take any improvements that Google can give us with HiLight, although we have our doubts on it expanding much further. Prove us wrong, Google.