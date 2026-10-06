Google released the October Pixel update today to all of their still-supported Pixel phones. We have new builds for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro up through the new Pixel 11 series.

The update arrives under a global build, as well as a Softbank specific build. For most of you, the global build is the one you’ll be on the lookout for.

This update is mostly minor, since last month was a quarterly update (Android 17 QPR1) with dozens of bug fixes and a Pixel Drop that brought a couple of new features. This is really a small bug fixer, although Google only mentioned 3 fixes in their changelog.

As a reminder, this should be the last update for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as those have reached end of life.

Below are the builds for your Pixel phone.

Global

Pixel 6: CP3A.261005.002.A1

Pixel 6 Pro: CP3A.261005.002.A1

Pixel 6a: CP3A.261005.002.A1

Pixel 7: CP3A.261005.002.A1

Pixel 7 Pro: CP3A.261005.002.A1

Pixel 7a: CP3A.261005.002.A1

Pixel Tablet: CP3A.261005.002.A1

Pixel Fold: CP3A.261005.002.A1

Pixel 8: CP3A.261005.005

Pixel 8 Pro: CP3A.261005.005

Pixel 8a: CP3A.261005.005

Pixel 9: CP3A.261005.005

Pixel 9 Pro: CP3A.261005.005

Pixel 9 Pro XL: CP3A.261005.005

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: CP3A.261005.005

Pixel 9a: CP3A.261005.005

Pixel 10: CP3A.261005.005

Pixel 10 Pro: CP3A.261005.005

Pixel 10 Pro XL: CP3A.261005.005

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: CP3A.261005.005

Pixel 10a: CP3A.261005.005

Pixel 11: CD1A.261005.003

Pixel 11 Pro: CD1A.261005.003

Pixel 11 Pro XL: CD1A.261005.003

Pixel 11 Pro Fold: CD1A.261005.003

Softbank

Pixel 11: CD1A.261005.003.B1

Pixel 11 Pro: CD1A.261005.003.B1

Pixel 11 Pro XL: CD1A.261005.003.B1

Pixel 11 Pro Fold: CD1A.261005.003.B1

Again, Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>Software updates>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.