The old running line we have about “never paying full price for Pixel devices” remains undefeated. After launching only a short few months ago, the Pixel 11 series is already seeing steep discounts as a part of whatever the latest Amazon promotion is.

You can grab a Pixel 11 Pro XL for $300 off, Pixel 11 Pro for $250 off, or a Pixel 11 for $150 off.

These discounts have yet to be seen up until this point. Sure, we’ve had solid trade-in deals through Google and some sporadic, select instant discounts, but nothing like this. These are straight cash discounts on Google’s best and newest phones, all of which basically saw a price increase at launch this year. These discounts should wipe out those increases and then some.

Unless Amazon sells through all of their stock, they should have any color or storage option available for you.

For the Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL, that means color choices of Obsidian, Canyon, Olive, and Fog, as well as discounted storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. For the Pixel 11, you’ll find colors of Frost, Hibiscus, Pistachio, and Obsidian, with storage options of 256GB or 512GB with price drops.

Pixel 11 Pro XL : $999 starting price ($300 off) | BUY NOW

: $999 starting price ($300 off) | BUY NOW Pixel 11 Pro : $849 starting price ($250 off) | BUY NOW

: $849 starting price ($250 off) | BUY NOW Pixel 11: $749 starting price ($150 off) | BUY NOW

Need a refresher on the Pixel 11 series? We have reviews for you.

REVIEWS: Pixel 11 | Pixel 11 Pro & Pro XL