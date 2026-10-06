Google is pushing out the October Pixel update, and inside, there’s a short list of fixes that Pixel owners should know about.

We heard rumblings that folks were having issues with a few bugs on devices after the latest update, so hopefully the below list addresses at least a couple of them. Google lists a fix for the keyboard to not appear when using search input fields, a fix for audio distortion during VoIP calls, as well as a fix for captured media to save in an incorrect orientation.

Below you can see which bugs are squashed, as well as specifically which device the fix is for.

If your bug wasn’t fixed, let us know about it in the comments.

Apps Fix for issue causing the virtual keyboard to occasionally not appear when interacting with search input fields*[1] Audio Fix for issue occasionally causing audio noise or distortion in ringtone during certain VoIP calls*[2] Sensors Fix for issue occasionally causing captured photos or recorded videos to save in the incorrect orientation*[3] Device Applicability



Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific.



*[1] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10a, Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, Pixel 11 Pro Fold



*[2] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10a



*[3] Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, Pixel 11 Pro Fold

// Google