You already know that price increases are likely on the way for the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Samsung’s other foldables, but what about their new Galaxy Watch line-up? Yeah, we should expect price increases there too. You can thank AI.

Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch 2 Ultra prices were revealed today through a report and they should increases of anywhere from €30 to €50, depending on the model.

Galaxy Watch 9 vs. Galaxy Watch 8 pricing

According to a report from WinFuture, the Galaxy Watch 9 will see price increases on both LTE and Bluetooth models. The LTE models will jump by €50 for the smaller 40mm model, while the larger 44 model jumps €30. For those only needing WiFi and Bluetooth, those will see €40 and €30 increases per size.

For the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, we are looking at a straight €50 price increase over the 2-year old Galaxy Watch Ultra.

While all of the changes and improvements to each watch are still unconfirmed until Samsung announces them, they are likely modest. These price increases are almost all thanks to the memory chip shortage caused by AI sucking up resources and ruining our world.

Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 prices

Samsung Galaxy Watch9 40 mm BT = €409.00 (+40 euros)

(+40 euros) Samsung Galaxy Watch9 40 mm LTE = €459.00 (+50 euros)

(+50 euros) Samsung Galaxy Watch9 44 mm BT = €439.00 (+30 euros)

(+30 euros) Samsung Galaxy Watch9 44 mm LTE = €489.00 (+30 euros)

(+30 euros) Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 LTE = €749.00 (+50 euros)

Samsung has still not confirmed when Samsung Unpacked for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will happen, but we all assume it’ll be within the next couple of weeks. I sure hope the pitch is big for all of these new devices. Price increases are never fun.